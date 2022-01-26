Republic Day involves many rituals we happily partake in or at lease have fond memories of like waking early, hoisting the triclour, watching the Army parade from Rashtrapati Bhavan, re-watching some of Bollywood's most famous patriotic movies, and finally, remembering and paying respect to our great freedom fighters and/or national leaders from days gone by. In the day and age of social media, the last bit is played out on social media, with scores of Indians taking to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to pay homage to the country's erstwhile leaders who were instrumental in shaping the nation. Also Read - Bro Daddy movie review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj fans call the Republic Day 2022 release a 'good family film'

Similarly, Republic Day 2022 was no different. However, a section of people on Twitter, especially fans were none too pleased with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's name hardly getting a mention, especially considering we wouldn't have had a Republic Day in the first place were it not for the Father of the Constitution. So, why Suriya fans in particular, you may ask? Well, that's because there's a now iconic scenes from the superstar's masterpiece, Jai Bhim, release last year on Amazon Prime, where the actor laments the exact same appreciation for Ambedkar on a podium.

Needless to say, Suriya fans took to Twitter to vent their ire, with the scene in question being brought up multiple times. Check out the best tweets below:

Saw so many tweets on #RepublicDay today but very few mentioned Babasaheb, who was The father of the Indian constitution.

Coming back to Jai Bhim, the Suriya starrer has made it to the shortlist of 276 movies from various countries for the Best Picture Academy Award along with 's Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, and both stand a good chance of bagging a Best Film, the biggest prize (not Best Foreign Language Film) nomination at Oscars 2022.