Resul Pookutty reacts after Baahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda slams him for calling RRR a gay film

RRR is one of the most successful films of 2022. It has made over Rs 1200 crores worldwide. and Jr NTR's action movie loaded with bromance also did well in the West. However, a number of reviewers and people in the West have felt that RRR gave off homoerotic vibes. They have been calling it a gay love story. RRR which is set in pre-Independence India is based on the story of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is a totally fictionalized account of the same. Yesterday, Resul Pookutty who was discussing RRR with someone said that it was a gay love story. Many people did not like it. Many Indians cannot fathom what the West found so gay about RRR in the first place. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and more: South's biggest superstars who are dotting fathers [VIEW PICS]

… and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film… — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! https://t.co/c5FmDjVYu9 — (@Shobu_) July 4, 2022

Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! https://t.co/TGD9oKiC18 — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 4, 2022

SS Rajamouli's film was mounted on a huge canvas with terrific action sequences, sets and a scintillating bromance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. who played the love interest of Ram Charan had a small role as Seetha. The actress knew it was a small part. Well, it looks like Resul Pookutty has found out that his comment has indeed upset many. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Abhishek Bachchan feels Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the best onscreen chemistry with THIS co-star