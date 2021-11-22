REVEALED: Real reason behind Salman Khan – SS Rajamouli’s secret meeting; it has an RRR connect

One thing that is keeping fans on their toes and really excited is the many collaborations between South and Bollywood stars and directors. No wonder then, when director SS Rajamouli met Salman Khan recently, fans and media went in an overdrive, speculating about their future project together. SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya met the Tiger 3 star at a film studio in Mumbai and it became the talk of the town. Salman is anyway known to work with a lot of directors from the South and has also worked in Hindi remakes of some of the biggest South films. So what was this meeting all about? Also Read - Jr NTR-Abhay Ram, Allu Arjun-Allu Arha: These celeb fathers and their kids are taking internet by storm – view pics

Well, fans who are expecting to see the two collaborate on work front may have to hold their horses. Rajamouli met Salman with a special request. His much talked about magnum opus RRR is all set to release in the theatres in a few weeks and the maverick director is planning to host a mega pre-release event for the Jr NTR, , and film in Dubai. South Indian films have a massive fan following in UAE as well and the event is touted to be a much grand do, and the first film event since the pandemic struck us.

And now, we hear that S.S. Rajamouli wants to be the chief guest at the RRR event and therefore, he met him to talk about the same and also extend an invite to him. Sources have it that Rajamouli hasn't decided on a date as yet since he wanted to speak to Salman first and ensure that he has dates free around that time for the pre-release event. Since RRR is releasing worldwide on January 7, 2022, the pre-release event may be held in the week preceding it. Salman is touted to be shooting for Tiger 3 and Pathan around that time, so checking on dates before locking them is crucial. Rajamouli is expected to make an official announcement about the pre-release event early next month.