One of India's music maestros Ilaiyarajaa was bereaved yesterday as his daughter Bhavatharini passed away. She died at the age of 47 due to liver cancer. Bhavatharini was in Sri Lanka for her cancer treatment but she passed away around 5 pm. The mortal remains of the singer and composer were brought to Chennai the next day. Today, her last rites took place. The singer is survived by her husband, R Sabariraj. Bhavatharini is the elder sister of Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. A number of singers and actors condoled the demise of the talented musician.

Ilaiyarajaa shares a throwback picture with daughter Bhavatharini

The legendary singer and composer has shared a pic of his daughter when she was a child. He captioned it as Dear Daughter. There is no greater grief for a parent than the loss of his or her child. Fans sent words of support to the singer and composer.

Actor Silambarasan arrived at the residence of Ilaiyarajaa to offer condolences on the demise of Bhavatharini. Fans saw tears in his eyes and told him to stay strong. Kamal Haasan also condoled the demise on social media. Bhavatharini burst into the scene with her debut song Raasaiya. She has sung in a number of movies where music was composed by her dad or brothers. She has composed films for films like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.

We can see that the Tamil industry is shocked and saddened with what has happened. Bhavatharini was gone too soon. Our condolences to her family and friends.