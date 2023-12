Actor and politician Vijayakanth has passed away in Chennai. He was 71. His party, DMDK had told the public that he was in the hospital on a ventilator as he complained of breathing problems. Vijayakanth had been admitted to the MIOT Hospital of Chennai in November due to some health issues. It seems he had contracted coronavirus, which led to him being put on the ventilator. Now, his body has been brought to his residence. Later, it will be taken to the DMDK Office for last honours. Vijayakanth was a very popular leader in Tamil Nadu. The matinee star had worked in 154 films before he entered the world of politics. PM Narendra Modi condoled his demise on social media. Also Read - From Rajinikanth to Vijay Sethupathi: 6 Kollywood actors who made it big without a godfather

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political… pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023

In November, he was discharged after three weeks in the hospital. But he had to admitted once again in December due to coronavirus. Vijayakanth also held a position at the Nadigar Sangam and brought some revolutionary changes in the South Indian film industry. He founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005. Check out celeb tweets condoling his demise...

RIP Captain?Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family.I’ll forever remember your kindness❤️ — Trish (@trishtrashers) December 28, 2023

#BREAKING: Veteran Actor/DMDK Leader Thiru. #Vijayakanth passed away at the age of 71 in Chennai this morning after testing positive for Corona infection ?? #RIPVijayakanth #RIPCaptainVijayakanthpic.twitter.com/aE7D5hfAcP — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) December 28, 2023

The man with a golden heart, You will be truly missed sir ?️#RipCaptainVijayakanth — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) December 28, 2023

In moments of loss, it's poignant to acknowledge the special bond between Captain Vijaykanth and Thalapathy Vijay. Thalapathy has always honored Captain in his speeches. Heartfelt condolences. #RIPCaptainVijayakanth — M. BALA (@thebala04) December 28, 2023

Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 28, 2023

He is survived by his wife Premalatha and has two sons, Shanmuga Pandian and Vijay Prabhakar Alagaraswami. Born in Madurai to the owner of a rice mill business, he made his movie debut in 1979 as a villain.