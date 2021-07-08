RIP Dilip Kumar: Rare pic of the Naya Daur actor with NTR and ANR surfaces after his demise

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar breathed his last yesterday. At 98, the first method actor of India bid adieu to the mortal world. Condolences poured in from all parts of the world. Indian actors, politicians and industrialists remembered the actor who gave us a masterclass with every performance. Now, a rare pic of Dilip Kumar with NTR and ANR has come to the front. Dilip Kumar's Ram Aur Shyam was made in Telugu and Tamil as well. NTR played the main role in the Telugu version. Now, a rare picture of Dilip Kumar with NTR and ANR has surfaced. In the picture, we can see him with the two doyens of Telugu cinema. Also Read - Sridevi, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and 6 more South Indian beauties who worked with two generations of actors from the same family – view pics

NTR and ANR were two top actors of the industry, and as per many, rivals too. Like NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao was also a gifted artiste. After NTR joined politics, their rivalry intensified. Dilip Kumar who was born in Pakistan established him as one of the top stars of Bollywood. He was suffering from age-related ailments since a long time. Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Junior NTR, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiranjeevi also posted condolence messages and paid tribute to Dilip Kumar on social media.

A timeless legend.. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema...Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed ? pic.twitter.com/N2NWjazqKz — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Legendary Dilip Kumar garu no more . May his soul rest in peace . His contribution to Indian Cinema is unparalleled . An inspiration to actors across generations and generations to come . Dilip Saab will always be cherished , celebrated & missed . #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/si58mEVYDA — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar has left behind timeless films that will live forever in the hearts of fans. We extend our condolences to Saira Banu and his family members.