Mahesh Babu has suffered a double blow in a year. His mother Indira Devi passed away. It seems she was suffering from age-related ailments. In January 2022, his elder brother Ramesh Babu who was a producer died due to kidney issues. Mahesh Babu and his family kept the body at a studio as film folks came to pay their last respects. Pictures and videos have come where Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is seen bursting into tears. The young lady looks distraught and we can see her parents comforting her. It is obvious that all the kids adored their beloved grandmother. Take a look at the videos...

Sitara edvaku Neeki Amma tho chaala Attachment undi?? Kani em cheyaleni Paristhiti ? Pls be Stay Strong @urstrulyMahesh Anna ?#RIPIndiraDeviGaru #IndiraDevi pic.twitter.com/wMUykqay7J — ???????? ???????^™ (@yours_sainath) September 28, 2022

We can see that Mahesh Babu keeps his daughter Sitara close as she cannot control her tears. In the video, she is sitting with her father and grandfather, superstar Krishna. While Namrata Shirodkar's parents passed away early, she had been the much loved grand-daughter of the Ghattamaneni household.

We extend our condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire Ghattamaneni family in this moment of grief.