, who has entertained the nation and the world through her songs for every occasion and mood, has passed away. The veteran singer was 92 and died of post-Covid multiple organ failure. Today, as we bid the singer a final goodbye, here is an interesting trivia about the singer that we have come across. The singer has for years been the first choice for many music directors, composers and filmmakers. And the same was the case for SS Rajamouli director starring , , and . So when the film was being dubbed in Hindi, the music director of Baahubali M M Keeravani wanted Lata Mangeshkar to sing the song Kanha Soja Zara which is filmed on Anushka Shetty.

The veteran singer loved the song and toyed with the idea of singing it too, however, due to her old age, she had to refuse the offer. The song then went to singer Madhushree, who rendered the song beautifully. Talking to a news channel while talking about the shocking news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise, the singer revealed the same and said that Lata Mangeshkar has always been the first choice, even when there has been a wave of younger singers in the music industry.

Lata Mangeshkar's versatility was unmatchable and be it patriotic songs, romantic numbers, sad tunes - Lata ji's voice suited every emotion and she gave us a song for every mood. The veteran singer passed away on February 6 after a 28-day-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues. She will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday evening. Her last mortal remains will be taken home in Prabhukunj Building, near the Breach Candy Hospital around 12.30 p.m. for people to pay their last respects. Later, it will be shifted to the Shivaji Park where the public can catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 p.m. Thereafter, around 6.30 p.m. she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium adhering to all Covid protocols, said officials.