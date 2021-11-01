RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Enemy actor Vishal vows to continue THIS noble work of the late Kannada superstar

On October 29, we came across a shocking news of Kannada superstar passing away, which shattered his fans across the nation. Apart from a quintessential star, the actor was philanthropist and had contributed in many noble and charity work. During the promotion event of Enemy, actor Vishal Reddy promised that he will take care of the charity work of the late star and revealed that his passing away is a great loss for the society. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra confesses she found Appu's character in The Simpsons offensive - watch video

"Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven’t seen such a down to earth superstar like him. He was doing a lot of social activities and I promise to take care of 1800 students who are getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar from next year," said Vishal at the event. The actor also revealed that he was not sure to host this event due to the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to act in 'The Business Man' sequel

I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 29, 2021

The actor had earlier expressed his grief on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise on Twitter as he tweeted, "I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more...May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times. It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend."

On the professional front, Vishal will be next seen in Enemy, which also features Arya in a lead role. Directed by , the film is set to hit the screens on November 4 during the Diwali weekend.