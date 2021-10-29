RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Family makes the late actor immortal, donate his eyes; PM Modi mourns loss

Kannada Film Industry faced a major jolt with the sudden demise of super star Puneeth Rajkummar. Reportedly, the actor passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was just 46. Reportedly, he complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the hospital. He was non-responsive when he was admitted. As per the reports, the last rites of the actor will take place on October 30. He would be given state honour and then laid to rest. Further, reports have it that his family has decided to donate his eyes. He is survived by wife and two children. Also Read - Uttara and Swapner Din filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away at 77; Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee and others express grief

On social media, condolences have pouring in from all corners. Many celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their shock and grief over Puneeth Rajkummar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed sorrow on Puneeth Rajkummar's demise. On his official handle, he wrote, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, . This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." He also shared a picture that has Puneeth Rajkumar standing next to him.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

As per the reports, the security has been beefed up out the late actor's residence as a large number of fans have gathered to pay their last respects.