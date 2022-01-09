In a sad turn of events, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday. He is the brother of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. It seems he was suffering from liver-related issues from a long time. He was just 56. He was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and his first wife, Indira Devi. It seems he was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening after he started feeling unwell at home. Ramesh Babu made his debut at the age of 12. Samraat (1987) was his debut as an actor. He has worked in 15 movies as an actor but his career was not a hugely successful one. In 1997, he became a producer. Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan DROPS A HUGE BOMB! Reveals his and Chiranjeevi's characters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mahesh Babu posted an emotional note for his brother. He wrote, "You have been my inspiration, You have been my strength, You have been my courage

You have been my everything, If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'

Love you forever and ever and ever."

Condolences are pouring in for the Ghattamaneni family. Superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sent prayers and strength to the family. Ramesh Babu has a son and daughter.

Deepest condolences to krishna garu? @urstrulyMahesh and family… May God give you strength in these dark times #RIPRameshBabu — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 9, 2022

Saddened to hear the demise of #RameshBabu garu. Our prayers are with

Superstar Krishna garu family in this tough times. May his soul Rest In Peace ?#RIPRameshBabu — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) January 9, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #RameshBabu Garu.

Condolences and strength to Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh garu and entire Ghattamaneni family.#RIPRameshBabu ? pic.twitter.com/vEcaq19QsA — Bobby (@dirbobby) January 9, 2022

Shattered and shocked to hear that #RameshBabu Garu has passed away. Our deepest condolences and strength to @urstrulyMahesh garu and family in these tough times?#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/YQhrKb67AW — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) January 9, 2022

It is Heart breaking to know about the passing of Sri #RameshBabu garu..

???? Praying for Strength to his Family..

My deepest condolences to Sri Kishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir & their Families ??#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/xQG93Qcp9g — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 9, 2022

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

This is indeed a tough time for superstar Mahesh Babu. He could not be present for the last rites for his elder brother as he is COVID positive. Our condolences are with the Ghattamaneni family in this time of grief.