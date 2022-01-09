In a sad turn of events, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday. He is the brother of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. It seems he was suffering from liver-related issues from a long time. He was just 56. He was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and his first wife, Indira Devi. It seems he was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening after he started feeling unwell at home. Ramesh Babu made his debut at the age of 12. Samraat (1987) was his debut as an actor. He has worked in 15 movies as an actor but his career was not a hugely successful one. In 1997, he became a producer. Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan DROPS A HUGE BOMB! Reveals his and Chiranjeevi's characters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mahesh Babu posted an emotional note for his brother. He wrote, "You have been my inspiration, You have been my strength, You have been my courage
You have been my everything, If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'
Love you forever and ever and ever."
Condolences are pouring in for the Ghattamaneni family. Superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sent prayers and strength to the family. Ramesh Babu has a son and daughter.
This is indeed a tough time for superstar Mahesh Babu. He could not be present for the last rites for his elder brother as he is COVID positive. Our condolences are with the Ghattamaneni family in this time of grief.
