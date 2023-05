Actor is no more. He was 71. The veteran actor was suffering from sepsis. He developed multi-organ failure and passed away. Sarath Babu has worked in 200 films across languages. He was last seen in a small role in the movie Vakeel Babu. Condolences are pouring in for the veteran. Sarath Babu got his first break in Tamil cinema with Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), directed by K Balachander. He was last seen in Tamil movies in the project Nenjathai Killadhe that had in the lead. Sarath Babu is known as close friend of and has worked in projects like Annamalai and Muthu. Take a look at the condolence tweets from the fraternity... Also Read - Ramanujan trailer inspires, touches hearts

May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.#RIPSarathBabu #SarathBabu pic.twitter.com/eQH4EDf3qw — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) May 22, 2023

Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything . RIP ?????? pic.twitter.com/mSdmX8vN87 — (@prakashraaj) May 22, 2023

Gentle Heart, Smiling soul & a Great Human Being ✨ You will be missed & remembered forever #SarathBabu garu ?

Breaking : Veteran actor Sarath Babu sir is no more . Rest in peace sir ! Annamalai will keep you alive for decades to come ! pic.twitter.com/faGsG0LkK7 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 22, 2023

No words, just deep sadness #SarathBabu , rest in peace pic.twitter.com/x1Xw8kRjoc — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 22, 2023

We can see that there is a sense of great loss in the industry. Sarath Babu was known for his outstanding qualities as a person. He has two children, Sai Karthik and daughter Pallavi.