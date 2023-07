Rishab Shetty was critically acclaimed for his Kannada movie titled Kantara. The film which was not intentionally planned to be pan-India became an overnight sensation attracting audiences across the nation. Kantara became a blockbuster earning over Rs 400 crore while made at Rs 16 crore. The actor became an audience favourite with his performance and direction in the film. Kantara fame Rishab Shetty turned 40 on 7th July 2023 and is celebrating his birthday today. Well, he has a treat for his beloved fans and has special plans to celebrate his birthday. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer to roll soon, makers finalize the script; Here's all you need to know

The actor will not celebrate his birthday alone or with his friends and family but he hopes to spend the day with his fans. Yes, you got that right Rishab Shetty will celebrate his 40th birthday with fans, and here's how. The actor shared a video message on his Instagram account inviting everyone to join the joyous day of his life. He will host a meet-and-greet event at Nandi Link Ground, Bengaluru on his birthday i.e. on 7th July 2023. He will meet his fans and well-wishers at 3 pm on July 7th to celebrate his birthday in style.

Sharing the video invite on his Instagram account he said that he has been a passionate cinema lover from the start and comes from a small village named Keradi. He is humbled by the love and support he has received from the audience. He was overwhelmed with the love and reviews after his movie Kantara was released. In the video message, he also mentioned that many people came to his house to meet him. Wherever he went people praised Kanatara and he is swamped with the response hence he decided to celebrate his birthday with fans. Rishab Shetty invited everyone at the Nandi link grounds in Bengaluru, on July 7 at 3 pm.

Following the success of Kantara the actor announced to release part 2 of the big ticket film. Kantara 2 will be a prequel to the story that revolves around the folk festival of Karnataka. The film is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Part 1 was released in 2022 and the second installment which will not be a sequel is expected to release next year in 2024.