RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

The makers of RRR just unveiled the Roar of RRR, a video showing the making of the period action drama. The film is slated to release later this year on October 13, and is one of the most-anticipated movies with the likes of Radhe Shyam, KGF 2 and Pushpa. RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn. Fans had been waiting to see a bromance video between the two hunks for a while now. We know that they have a great camaraderie off-screen and this will translate into screen, hopefully! The video shows SS Rajamouli at work as he recreates the era with painstaking effort. In fact, the filmmaker looks like a man possessed as he gives directions. The sets look huge and the action will make your jaws drop. We can only imagine the mayhem at the theatres.

The shoot of the film has been moving at a rapid pace from June 2021. It was reported that only a couple of songs were left to be shot. This was informed to fans by DVV Entertainment, the production house of RRR. They tweeted, "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." The film is set in pre-Independence India. It is a period action drama with patriotism. In the movie, Ram Charan plays the role of an independent activist who fought against the British while Junior NTR is a tribal leader fighting the Nizam rule over Hyderabad. Ram Charan's character name is Alluri Sitarama Raju while NTR is Komaram Bheem.