Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - R Madhavan gets brutally trolled for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission: netizens say, 'He's cute until...'

R Madhavan is being trolled online for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission. Madhavan has been promoting his space film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect across the country. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on former scientist Nambi Narayan who was falsely accused of espionage. The 3 Idiots actor's statement about ISRO using Panchang for Mars Orbiter Mission. And his comments have been met with a lot of flak on Twitter.
R Madhavan's statement on ISRO's Mars Mission
It so happened that, R Madhavan had been promoting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect out and about. He took the podium to give a speech and during the same, Madhavan claimed that it was Panchang that helped ISRO launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. The video of Madhavan's speech is going viral. It is being shared online.
Netizens react to Madhavan's statement
Madhavan plays a scientist in the movie and his statement has been received with loads of backlash. Netizens have been sharing memes and calling the actor out for making such a statement in public. Netizens trolled him because he plays a scientist in the movie. They are disappointed and have commented saying that Madhavan also learned about it from WhatsApp University. Check out the tweets here:
Rocketry - The Nambi effect: Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo
Recently, reports surfaced about Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays a journalist in the movie, as per the reports. Now, the story behind his casting goes like: Madhavan had met SRK at one of his birthday parties wherein the Jawan and Pathaan star had expressed his desire to be a part of the film. Madhavan believed him to being kind. However, King Khan surprised him by asking for dates. Shah Rukh Khan hasn't charged a single penny for his stint in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie deets
Apart from R Madhavan, the biographical drama film also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, and Gulshan Grover to name a few. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is being helmed by R Madhavan himself. It is his directorial debut.
