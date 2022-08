is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor made his directorial debut with this film and also produced, and wrote the screenplay for it. The film created a storm at the box office and also premiered on OTT platforms. After gaining a lot of success for Rocketry, R Madhavan hosted a party in Mumbai for the entire cast and crew of the movie. South actor attended the success party of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Vijay shared the screen space with R Madhavan in Vikram Vedha and audiences were in love with their performances in the film. Apart from Vijay, several actors graced the party with their presence including Pooja Devariya, Pushkar, Gayanthri, and more. Also Read - 25 Years of Pardes: Not Mahima Chaudhary, but THIS A-list actress was the FIRST choice to romance Shah Rukh Khan

The celebs spent quality time with each other and enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Nambi Narayanan on whom the film is based was also part of the bash. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Aamir Khan rejected Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more blockbusters?

A look at the pictures -

For the uninitiated, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage. Rocketry was released in Telugu, Hindi, and English. Actor played a cameo in the Tamil version, while Pathaan actor played a cameo in Hindi role. The movie also starred , Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, and Mohan Ramam in important roles.