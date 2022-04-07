Celebrating the success of RRR, Director SS Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr NTR and , along with producer held a grand success meet at the prestigious Sahara Star Hotel at Mumbai's Santacruz airport before a huge media contingent, where several questions about the movie and hypothesis surrounding it were raised. One such query was about the how a narrative has been formed that Ram Charan has completely overshadowed Jr. NTR in RRR, which, apparently, many Young Tiger fans have also pointed out. However, both Ram Charan and NTR are of a completely different opinion. Also Read - Shabir Ahluwalia, Hina Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and more - TV celebs whose exit from shows made a lot of noise

Opening up on it, Ram Charan said that it's absolutely not the case as both have been equally showcased in the movie as per Rajamouli's vision and it was sheer pleasure working with NTR in the movie. What's more, Tarak, too, completely agreed with him. The trio also opened up on the possibility of a RRR sequel. While Rajamouli simply said that both NTR and Cherry are extremely hot with the audience due to RRR and a sequel, if at all, would need to cool down till the though of a sequel would be entertained, Jr. NTR was of a completely different opinion. Young Tiger straight out said that that the way RRR ended, and everybody has seen it, everybody wants a sequel, and Rajamouli would be killed if RRR doesn't get a sequel. He flat out certified that an RRR sequel is definitely on the way. What's more, Ram Charan more than agreed to his take.

Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and then magnificentally grew again in its second weekend, almost touching a ₹950 crore gross on its way to crossing grossing over ₹1000 at the worldwide box office.