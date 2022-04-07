Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, , and in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and then magnificentally grew again in its second weekend, almost touching a ₹950 crore gross on its way to crossing grossing over ₹1000 at the worldwide box office. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone won’t attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Janhvi Kapoor called wannabe Kim Kardashian for her jumpsuit and more

Celebrating the success of RRR, Director SS Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, along with producer held a grand success meet at the prestigious Sahara Star Hotel at Mumbai's Santacruz airport before a huge media contingent, where several questions about the movie and hypothesis surrounding it were raised. One such query was about the possibility of a sequel to RRR as those who've seen the movie – and let's admit it, who hasn't – are well aware that the finale of the movie leaves a lot of scope for a sequel.

While Rajamouli simply said that both NTR and Cherry are extremely hot with the audience due to RRR and a sequel, if at all, would need to cool down till the though of a sequel would be entertained, Jr. NTR was of a completely different opinion. Young Tiger straight out said that that the way RRR ended, and everybody has seen it, everybody wants a sequel, and Rajamouli would be killed if RRR doesn't get a sequel. He flat out certified that an RRR sequel is definitely on the way. What's more, Ram Charan more than agreed to his take.

So, there's your take on RRR part 2. It looks like a sequel is definitely on the way.