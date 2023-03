SS Rajamouli's film RRR has made India proud. After a fabulous run at the box office, the film also bagged an Oscar for the country. At the Oscars 2023 or the 95th Academy Award, the RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others were present at the ceremony and they managed to spread desi-ness at the 'champagne carpet' of Oscars 2023. At the event, Jr NTR also spoke about RRR 2. In an interview with Variety, he was asked about the same.

Jr NTR spills beans about RRR 2

Talking about the sequel of RRR, Jr NTR stated that he still does not know when the shooting for the film will begin. He said that SS Rajamouli has still not confirmed the dates but it is going to be a long schedule and they want to finish all their prior work commitments before starting work on RRR 2.

Jr NTR looked dapper and how in a Gaurav Gupta creation at Oscars 2023. A lion face was embellished on one shoulder and he looked pretty classy. Post the event, he also shared a picture with the trophy expressing his excitement and joy.

looked dashing too in a customised outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil. He was joined by wife Upasana who looked beautiful a silver silk saree.

Now we cannot wait for RRR 2. It is expected to be bigger and better. SS Rajamouli's father V. Vijayendra Prasad is reportedly writing the script for it.