RRR: A fan dies of heart attack while watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR film; check heartbreaking deets

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and has hit the big screens today. Fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been eagerly waiting for the film, and a few fans' private screenings were organised. Reportedly, a fan while watching the film in the early morning show passed away due to a heart attack. This incident took place at SV Max in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, the fan passed away while he was being taken to the hospital by his friends. He was declared ’brought dead’ by the doctors. Also Read - RRR box office collection: Jr NTR-Ram Charan film to run into trouble in week1; but break all records, predicts astrologer

Reportedly, the fan’s name was Obulesu, and he was 30 years old. Some reports suggest that he was excitedly filming a scene on his phone and suddenly got a heart attack and fell on the floor, and some reports suggest that his friends saw him motionless and took him to the hospital quickly. While all the fans are celebrating the success of the film, this tragic news has also gone viral on social media. Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri courts another controversy as he says 'Bhopalis are assumed to be homosexuals'

Well, fans have celebrated the film’s release like a festival. Videos of fans dancing in theatres to pouring milk on posters have gone viral on social media. Also Read - RRR full HD Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more piracy sites; JR NTR-Ram Charan fans left disappointed

Kutha ramppp is a very small word.... Ah steps enti Sami ?? Kummi avtala esaru iddaru#NaatuNaatu#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ykfrF6DjEE — ꜱʜʏᴀᴍ ꜱɪɴɢʜᴀ ʀᴏʏ (@Hitman4Lyf) March 24, 2022

#NaatuNaatu is not a song This is a WONDERFUL THING Uff … how can you do this @ssrajamouli ? గూబ గుఇఇఇఇ ? #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/hPoRNQOcYr — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) March 24, 2022

BollywoodLife Reviewer, Russel D'Silva gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “S.S. Rajamouli lives for big-screen entertainment and the big screen was created for filmmakers like him. RRR is a perfect blockbuster, rip-roaring combo of old-school cinematic charm married to an epic canvas, with state-of-the-art VFX and Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in brilliant form.”