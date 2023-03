Ram Charan is currently riding high on the success of RRR which has made it to the Oscars 2023. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is being critically acclaimed worldwide by international stars. The film also registered a nomination at the 95th Academy awards after winning several international accolades. Post RRR success, actor Ram Charan is being invited by American media to speak about his film and Indian cinema. Earlier he had hinted about featuring in a Hollywood film. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Allu Arjun REJECTS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, RRR star Ram Charan called 'Brad Pitt of India' and more

Here comes great news for the global star. is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon and will announce the project. Recently, Ram was featured in Sam Fragaso’s podcast where he revealed that he is in talks with some prominent directors in Hollywood for his debut. Later he shared with India Today that an official announcement regarding his Hollywood debut will be out soon. He also expressed that he wishes to work with , , and . This news came a day after he appeared on the long-running DP/30 series hosted by David Poland where he said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?” Also Read - RRR craze: BTS star Jungkook joins in; VIBES on Ram Charan-Jr NTR song Naatu Naatu in his live – Desi ARMY says 'We won today' [WATCH]

He further added, “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.” If everything goes well, we will soon see Ram Charan in Hollywood movies. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone sets another milestone; joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan as Presenter

Meanwhile, the actor is in the US promoting his movie RRR which has been nominated at the Oscars 2023 for its popular track Naatu Naatu in the category of Best Original Song. He has tentatively titled RC 15 in the kitty. In the movie, he will be paired alongside Bollywood star .