Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella's death news has come as a shocker to her near and dear ones. Reportedly the budding fashion designer was found dead at her apartment in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. The police suspect it could be suicide. The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills has reportedly stated that she was found lying in the bathroom and now her dead boy has been sifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem. However, she is suspected to have died by suicide.

Reportedly police have found and seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from Pratyusha's bedroom. A case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and further investigation will be done.

While the investigation is on over the untimely demise of Prathyusha, her well-wishers, family and friends are mourning her death.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana is in utmost shock at Prathyusha Garimella's death

RRR actor Ram Charans's wife Upasana who was extremely close to her expressed her grief over her death. She took to her Instagram stories and called her best friend and wrote, " My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/Pissed/Sad - She had the best of everything, career, friends & family, yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace. Upasana is coping with her friend's death and sharing a series of pictures of her along with her and reliving their old good days.

Prathyusha was a well-known name in the south industry and she had closely worked with a few Tollywood and Bollywood actors and actresses. Prathyusha Garimella started her fashion label in 2013 and it was a massive hit. Prathyusha had died fashion designing from abroad and had come to Telangana to work in the industry as a fashion designer and made some amazing friends. Rest in peace.