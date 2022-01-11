RRR: Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been paid a whopping Rs 35 crore and 9 crore for their cameos?

While Ajay Devgn has been paid a whopping Rs 35 crore for his near leading role in terms of the character's development in RRR for his 7 days work, Alia Bhatt has been paid close to Rs 9 crore for her brief cameo in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.