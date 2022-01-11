RRR: Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been paid a whopping Rs 35 crore and 9 crore for their cameos?

The news of and doing extended cameos in director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR had created a lot of anticipation among the moviegoers. Their never-seen-before looks added more excitement to the frenzy. While RRR's theatrical release has been postponed until further notice due to the Omicron scare, Ajay and Alia have been paid their full market price. Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan FINALLY breaks silence on why he didn't return to Hindi cinema after Zanjeer with Priyanka Chopra

While Ajay has been paid a whopping Rs 35 crore for his near leading role in terms of the character's development in the film for his 7 days work, Alia has been paid close to Rs 9 crore for her brief cameo, according to the reports.

"At least Alia Bhatt has been paid what she normally charges other producers in Mumbai. Although she has less than twenty minutes of playing-time she is the official leading lady of RRR and has been paid close to Rs. 9 crores for her brief role," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama. the source added, "Devgn and Alia are the audience-baiters in North India. Over there only Rajamouli sells as the director of . But is that enough?"

Rajamouli had earlier disclosed that the soul of RRR, featuring actors , Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead, lies in the flashback episode of actor Ajay Devgn in the film. When asked for details of Ajay Devgn's character in the film, Rajamouli had said, "I would like to say about Ajay sir is that when we finished writing his character and were looking for someone to play it, there were about 12-13 people from my writing and direction team. We all knew that the actor who would play that character had to have a very honest face. Not just on screen but even off screen. That is what I asked my team. I told them, 'Tell me one person who you feel is not capable of lying.' And everyone said, 'Ajay Devgn'."

Talking about casting Alia in the film, Rajamouli had said that he was thoroughly impressed with Alia Bhatt's performance in Raazi and that is what made him pick her for the important role of Sita in his upcoming pan-Indian film RRR.

"I saw Raazi and I was impressed with her (Alia's) performance. I was impressed by how a simple woman could do things much beyond her capacity. So, when we figured out the characterisation of Sita, everybody's choice was Alia. I knew Alia was interested in doing a role in my film but I did not know if she would be interested in playing a cameo. But when we asked her, she immediately jumped in joy without any hesitation," he had said.