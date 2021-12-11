It has undoubtedly been a fulfilling experience for while working in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR. The film marks her debut in Telugu cinema and has also leared Telugu while preparing to play her character on screen. While she has a gala time on the sets, Alia has complained about being ignored by and Jr NTR while they were shooting for the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif almost teared up at Vicky Kaushal's emotional speech; Sonakshi Sinha sparks dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal and more

As the RRR team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt who was also present, shared her experience working with Rajamouli, and co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. During her interaction, Alia complained that Ram Charan hardly spoke to her on the sets. To which, Charan have a cute response, "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful." Alia plays the role of Sita, the love interest of Ram Charan's character of Alluri Sita Rama Raju.

Talking about the bonhomie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia shared that it was a great time. "When we were on the sets of 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk in Telugu only. I saw them pulling each other's leg and of course, they ignored my presence," Alia Bhatt said on a witty note.

Alia also impressed everyone as she spoke in Telugu. "Ela Vunnaru? RRR trailer pagilipoindi," started off Alia, which conveys her greetings, and her views on the trailer. She heaped praises on Rajamouli for his direction and vision.

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said that Alia has learned Telugu for a year and she is now very familiar with the language. Alia said, "During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu over Zoom calls. I couldn't meet Rajamouli sir personally, and hence we tried to use the digital spaces to interact in the language."

With the RRR team aggressively promoting the film, the anticipation has doubled. After unveiling the visual spectacle's trailer, director S.S. Rajamouli, along with his team are now participating in a whirlwind of promotions. The film is hitting the screens on January 7, 2022.