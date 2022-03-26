RRR: Angry fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan vandalise theatre in Vijayawada after tech glitch halts screening

Jr NTR and 's film RRR is making maximum noise among the masses. Fans are flocking the theatres to watch SS Rajamoul's magnum opus. It is after a long time that such madness is being witnessed at theatres given the lul period following the pandemic. However, with great enthusiasm, some fans seem to have lost their temper too. The story is from Vijayawada where fans vandalised the theatre property as the film came to an abrupt halt due to some technical glitch. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN pic in school uniform is just too cute to miss; 5 Times the little one became a viral sensation

News agency ANI reported that fans broke theatre windows and also removed the nail fencing near the screen. The nail fencing was put up so that fans keep bay from the podium. Danger Zone was also written near the fence. ANI tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada." Well, it looks like RRR fans do not want to face any glitch in making this film a super hit.

Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/HauZEslPNM — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, RRR has taken a thunderous start at the box office on its day 1. As per early estimates that have come in, the Hindi version of the film has made approximately Rs 17 to 18 crore at the box office. Internationally too, RRR has done phenomenally well. It is given that in regional states, RRR is a super hit already. We won't be surprised if this film turns out to be the biggest hit of the year.