SS Rajamouli's film RRR is achieving the greatest heights of success. The film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has won several international awards. It has also gone to Golden Globes 2023. It has received two nominations in the categories of best picture-non English and best original song–motion picture. The stars of the film are touring the world and they are currently in Los Angeles to attend the 80th Golden Globes. The pictures and videos coming in show that Jr NTR and Ram Charan got mobbed in the theatres.

A video shows an ocean of fans gathering around Jr NTR and to get selfies clicked. Many even wanted their autographs. Definitely, the craze for these two stars and RRR is beyond belief. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have taken Indian cinema to a new level of success at the global level. Everyone now has their fingers crossed and are hoping that the film will win Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, another video of Jr NTR has gone viral on social media in which he is in conversation with SS Rajamouli. His American accent has caught everyone's attention. Some are making fun of it while some are supporting Jr NTR. A comment on the video read, "You all like this accent? He speaks so nicely I love listening to him, love his sense of humour but this accent is so off putting. Wish someone would tell him to speak like he does originally." The craze is so much that LED trucks and billboards have been put up over Beverly Hills.