Tollywood hitmaker SS Rajamouli recently won the best director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for his epic adventure film RRR. The and Jr NTR starrer has now added another feather to its cap as it has now bagged two nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes 2023 awards.

Set in the 1920's, RRR is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against British rule - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively. The movie has become one of the highest-grossing worldwide box office from India.

Speaking of the nominations, RRR has bagged a nomination for Best Picture - Non-English Language and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared the update with their fans and the entire team have now their fingers crossed, hoping for the big win at the Golden Globes 2023.

We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the ???? ??????? - ???-??????? ???????? & the ???? ???????? ????. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/SNJ09sMlPI — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 12, 2022

, who played a pivotal role in RRR, took to Instagram to share the announcement and left multiple heart emojis on her stories section. SS Karthikeya also retweeted the announcement tweet of the Golden Globes Awards and pinned his hopes on RRR for Oscars.

RRR was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received huge response in several countries including the US and Japan. This is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and .

Many of the director's well-wishers hope that he will script history by bagging the world's most prestigious movie award. RRR has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year.