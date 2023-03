SS Rajamouli's movie RRR has bagged a nomination at Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Naatu has received a nomination in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the big event, Ram Charan is busy promoting and interviewing with the international media. Recently, in an interview with Letterbox, Ram Charan was asked to name some of his favourite films. He stated that he has watched Notebook, Terminator 2, Gladiator and Inglourious Basterds. He was then asked to name Indin films for the international audience. Here's his answer. Also Read - Jawan: After Allu Arjun, makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer approach THIS Telugu superstar?

names THESE 4 films

Ram Charan picked four films that he would like to recommend to the international audience after the success of RRR. One Bollywood film is on the list. He picked and 's movie Mr India by . The other three films are regional films. First, he picked Danna Veera Soora Karna, second, he picked SS Rajamouli's and the third film is Rangasthalam starring him.

Check out Ram Charan's video below:

Ram Charan even appeared on popular American TV shows. On KLTA Entertainment, Ram Charan was referred to as the ' of India'. To this, he cheekily replied that he likes Brad Pitt for sure. Ram Charan also appeared on Good Morning India and it was happy moment for all his fans as he became the first Telugu actor to do so.

RRR to bring Oscar home?

Everyone now has fingers crossed for RRR. The film that also starred Jr NTR, and has already received many prestigious accolades at various international film festivals and now everyone is waiting for it to bring an Oscar home. Fingers crossed. For more updates stay tuned to BollywoodLife.