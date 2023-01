SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is in no way holding back on making history. The director sees no limits in bagging accolades from the national to international level. The period drama has now been nominated to the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. This brings sheer joy to the Indian audience and social media has been flooded with the celebration. The genius director Rajamouli has been receiving good wishes from everyone including director Ram Gopal Varma. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Boney Kapoor, Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis and more celebrity oops moments that people found objectionable

Director Rajamouli has been appreciated for his imagination in the historical period drama RRR. Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma too congratulates the Telugu filmmaker but in a very unique way which moreover looked like a threat. He further admitted that he is spilling out the secrets of assassination after being four pegs down.

The weird congratulatory tweet for SS Rajamouli from read, "From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment," RGV tweeted. "Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that."

Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that https://t.co/KCgN0u2eJa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

In the following tweet, the filmmaker asked the RRR director to increase his security because a group of Indian filmmakers planned an assassination to kill him out of pure jealousy. The Sarkar director mentioned that he is also a part of the squad and is revealing the secrets as he is high on 4 drinks.

And sir @ssrajamouli , please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

The film has taken the world by storm winning consecutive awards in the west. After winning best song award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards the song is now in nomination at the Academy Awards. It is competing with other 4 songs across the globe to win the prestigious Oscar title. The lively track has definitely grooved the world on its energetic beats and vibrant visuals.

RRR or Rise Roar, Revolt is a period drama set in the 1980s revolving around the story of two revolutionaries played by and Jr. NTR. Naatu Naatu from RRR which is reaching heights is a masterpiece of Kala Bahirava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj. The film released last year in March 2022 became a mega blockbuster.