Superstar Ram Charan became the first Telugu star to appear on the popular American chat show Good Morning America. The actor has made heads turn as he is making every Indian proud. The actor graced the couch of America's one of the most popular TV shows Good Morning America and fascinated everyone with his wit and words. He addressed various subjects and also spoke of the Oscars nomination calling it a tribute to Indian cinema.

The global star will win every Indian’s heart with his response at the Good Morning America talk show. He spoke about how the worldwide blockbuster movie RRR is about friendship, camaraderie, and brotherhood. The movie has reached the amplest heights after winning international accolades including Golden Globes and Critics Choice. It has also been nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards and the RRR team is looking forward to winning Oscars 2023 for the peppy track Naatu Naatu.

Speaking to the host at Good Morning America said RRR is one of the finest writings of director SS Rajamouli who is known as the of India. The proud actor hopes Rajamouli ways his way to the global cinema very soon. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has created the magnum opus RRR which is the story of two revolutionary friends. The extravaganza movie has received humongous success and immense praise for the director's sheer imagination.

Ram Charan credited the Golden Globes award for the song Naatu Naatu to Indian cinema and technicians. Addressing the big win, he said it is a tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and multiple other critics awards have recognized us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, and Indian technicians who are being honored. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning, said the ecstatic actor.

RRR is a period drama created by SS Rajamouli featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles. Meanwhile, the film is releasing in the US on 3rd March ahead of the Oscars 2023.