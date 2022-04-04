RRR box office collection day 10 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie goes past PK, 2.0 to become fifth highest grosser of all time

RRR has now broken the 850-crore gross barrier on day 10, its second Sunday. In the process, the Rajamouli, NTR, Ram Charan juggernaut also zoomed past Aamir Khan starrer PK and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.