Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and then magnificentally grew again in its second weekend.

SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely challenge the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. RRR has now broken the 850-crore gross barrier on day 10, its second Sunday, standing pretty at a mammoth ₹862 crore gross worldwide, overtaking Aamir Khan starrer PK and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 in the process to become Indian cinema's fifth highest grosser of all time.

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹40 crore gross

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹65 crore gross

Day 10 (Second Saturday): ₹58 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹862 crore gross

RRR benefited big time from the national holiday in most parts of the country on Saturday, plus the start of the second weekend, which saw it take a massive jump all over. However, it's Sunday's collection clearly shows how well the film is still tracking. It'll now definitely become only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier, and has more than a shot of challenging the lifetime gross collection of both films. No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. Whether the latter can challenge Baahubali 2 and Dangal's lifetime box office collections though remains to be seen.