Yes! you read that right. SS Rajamouli in his media interaction held in Hyderabad revealed that Jr NTR and behaved like kids on the first day of shooting RRR and due to their pointless brawls more than 20 days of shooting got wasted.

Well, it's all in the humor. There is no rift between the boys but a childlike friendship.

In the video, you can clearly see how Ran Charan and NTR are having fun with their filmmaker Rajamouli and then he happened to leave his seat and reveal how these boys didn't behave well on the set.

Rajamouli said, " More than 20 shooting days got because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. See this is how they have on sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched. We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", complained the director and this left everyone present at the venue with a huge laughter.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a great bond and they often express their admiration for each other. And now working together in Rajamouli's film has only made their friendship even more stronger.

SS Rajamouli is back with his epic drama RRR. The trailer has left his fans spellbound and restless to watch the film. The ensemble star cast of the film is supremely talented and they all have given their best. This film also casts in the significant role. RRR is also Alia's debut in south and she is leaving no stone unturned to make this as special as she can.

RRR is slated to release in theatres on January 7. 2022. Are you all set to witness this epic drama?