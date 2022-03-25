RRR: Chiranjeevi reviews son Ram Charan's film; calls it 'Master Piece'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and has hit the big screens today. The film has received great reviews, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. While fans and critics have been praising the film, recently Ram Charan’s father and Telugu superstar took to Twitter to praise RRR. He tweeted, “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie.” Also Read - RRR: A fan dies of heart attack while watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR film; check heartbreaking deets

Well, not just Chiranjeevi, many South stars have praised the film. Raashii Khanna tweeted, "#rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best!! Loved their bond.! #rajamouli sir, you are one magician!"

#rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best!! Loved their bond.!#rajamouli sir, you are one magician! — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) March 25, 2022

KGF director Prashanth Neel posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan . What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film."

Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success.

Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan.

What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film ?? — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 25, 2022

also tweeted, "RRR is a masterpiece!!! Period. Load, Aim, Shoot! #RRRmania."

RRR is a masterpiece!!!

Period. Load, Aim, Shoot!??#RRRmania — Varun Tej Konidela ? (@IAmVarunTej) March 25, 2022

RRR has received positive reviews, and everyone is praising Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s performance in it. BollywoodLife Reviewer, Russel D'Silva gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “S.S. Rajamouli lives for big-screen entertainment and the big screen was created for filmmakers like him. RRR is a perfect blockbuster, rip-roaring combo of old-school cinematic charm married to an epic canvas, with state-of-the-art VFX and Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in brilliant form.”