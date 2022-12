RRR was made to create history and it has been proven time and again. The magical maestro SS Rajamouli this visually spectacular film has created history with 5 nominations in 5 different categories at Golden Globe Awards. And not only this it also become the first Indian film to bag two nominations at Golden Globe Awards which is best picture in the non-English Language category and the best original song for Naatu Naatu, and becoming the first ever song to get this nomination. The entire star cast is immensely proud of this achievement including who was seen doing a cameo in the film, the new mommy cannot stop going WOW as it's the happiest and proudest moment for all.

Grand celebration to celebrate the history of RRR by SS Rajamouli

And now Bollywood life has learnt that the makers and the entire cast are planning to celebrate this victory in a grand way. Though the winners of the categories are yet to be announced but going into the nominations itself is the biggest achievement for all of them and so they have decided to host a lavish party.

Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. ??? — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 12, 2022

An insider reveals, SS Rajamouli will be the ping a big bash just like he did during the film earning 1000 crore worldwide, he had invited all his close friends from the industry including and more. The party will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and it is going to be very bit grand and now. , Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the entire star cast is not going to miss this grand celebration for anything. The party will happen next year in mid January and they are already in the celebratory mode.