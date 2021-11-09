RRR: Did SS Rajamouli just leak a powerful dialogue from Jr NTR-Ram Charan's pan-India magnum opus?

SS Rajamouli's upcoming pan-India magnum opus, RRR is one of the highly-anticipated movies among the fans, while the makers are leaving no stone unturned for this Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer, the director leaked a special and powerful dialogue of the film during a media interaction, which has now raised our expectations to another level. He said, "Yuddhaanni Vethukkuntu Aayudhalu Avey Vasthayi. Adi dharma yuddham aithe vijayam thadhyam," which roughly translates into, "Weapons will find its way to the war. If it's a war for dharma than the victory is guaranteed." The visuals of the promo have already impressed the fans and we are sure that it will be a pan-India blockbuster. Also Read - Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, RRR director SS Rajamouli wishes Akshay Kumar starrer a grand success; Karan Johar's reply will win your heart

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also stars , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. The music of the film is given by MM Keeravani and the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar.

It is set to hit the screens on January 7 and will lock horns with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi at the ticket windows. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.