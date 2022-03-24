RRR is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie starring , Jr NTR, , and is all set to release tomorrow (25th March), and everyone is expecting that it will take the box office by storm. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial has been in the news from the day it was announced, and moviegoers are super excited to experience the film on the big screen. Alia, who will be making her Telugu debut with RRR, is currently shooting with for in Varanasi. Also Read - Before RRR storm in USA, Baahubali 2, Saaho, Kabali and more South films shattered the US box office on the premiere date

The pictures and videos from the sets of the film have been leaked only, and a video has gone viral on social media in which fans start screaming RRR after they spot Alia. After hearing fans shouting RRR, even the actress shouts the film’s name. Check out the video below… Also Read - RRR First Movie Review OUT: Ram Charan-Jr NTR film is a package of action and emotions; fans, get ready with the tissues

Brahmastra has been in the making for around five years, and even netizens are wondering if the shooting is still going on. A netizen commented, “Ye shooting abhi end nahi huyi.” One more tweeted, “Iss ghatiya movie ko kon dekhega toh chahe yehe leak ho ya na ho kya farak padta hai.” Also Read - RRR Day 1 Box Office: Ram Charan-Junior NTR fans shelling out Rs 500-1000 for tickets on opening day in Andhra Pradesh

Directed by , Brahmastra is slated to release on 9th September 2022. The film was initially slated to release in 2019, later was postponed to December 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got delayed again. There were even reports that it might get a direct-to-digital release, however, now let’s hope that finally, the movie hits the big screens in September this year.

Apart from RRR and Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and she will be making her international debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone which also stars in the lead role.