Right now, everyone is hailing SS Rajamouli for his phenomenal win at Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu won the best song in its first nomination, and everyone is spellbound by this biggest win ever. While SS Rajamouli who just won the Golden Globes awards cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan’s return with Pathaan. The ace filmmaker hailed King Khan’s return as he responded to Ram Charan’s tweet for the SRK's Pathaan trailer. He took to his Twitter and praised the Pathaan trailer. This cinematic exchange between south’s new Bollywood is much needed and the Hindi industry is only hoping that Pathaan will be Bollywood’s comeback film on a larger scale when compared to Rajamouli’s RRR. Also Read - Golden Globes 2023: How RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli reacted as Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song [Watch]

The trailer looks fab??

The King returns!!!

Lots of ❤ @iamsrk . All the best to the entire team of Pathaan... https://t.co/TvtVhTIshk — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 10, 2023

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer it has created a storm on the internet and everyone is going gaga about King Khan’s comebacks. Right from Ram Charan, Vijay, and many other actors have wished SRK all the love and luck for Pathaan. Ram Charan' and Shah Rukh Khan's conversation on Twitter grabbed a lot of attention after King Khan mentioned RRR going to the Oscars and that if they win, he should be allowed to touch it, the reply of RRR actor Ram is winning hearts. Also Read - Golden Globes Awards 2023: RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli take desi fashion and family to the red carpet [View Pics]

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Pathaan is a story of an undercover agent played by Shah Rukh Khan who is ready to give life for his nation and the trailer of the film speaks it's going to be the biggest blockbuster ever. The film features as a female lead and her transformation from seductress diva to fiery action queen was impressive. While owned every frame with his presence. Pathaan is all set to release on January 25, 2023.