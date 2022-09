SS Rajamouli's RRR is now contending for the main categories at the Oscars 2023. The movie that stars Jr NTR, , and others lost out to Chhello Show, which is a Gujarati movie made by . But the team of RRR, especially the US distributor is planning a huge campaign to make sure that it gets nominated in the main categories. He firmly believes that it is one of the best movies from the world to release in 2022. Now, Ant-Man writer has said that the Oscars snub from Film Federation of India is a travesty. He has suggested that a big screening can be held of RRR at the Rose Bowl. As we know, it is one of the most iconic venues in the US. Global stars like BTS have performed there in 2019. Also Read - RRR for Rs 350 crore, KGF 2 for Rs 320 crore; Will Brahmastra OTT release deal break the record?

Yes, #RRR was snubbed today by India, which did not select it as its Oscar submission. But the awards season journey for the movie is just getting started:https://t.co/GHUkFR7iJ3 via @indiewire — erickohn (@erickohn) September 20, 2022

This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?)#RRR https://t.co/ZLMGvLcfNQ — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 22, 2022

The film is getting immense love from all over the globe. They have found it a a very wild and enjoyable experience. Jr NTR's fandom has grown by leaps and bounds post RRR. His masculine personality, innocence and charisma has blown away people.

I watched #RRR with my parents last week with no idea of what we were getting into and when I tell you that we all sat in amazed, stunned silence after the credits rolled and would spend the next few days randomly reflecting on how fantastically wild this movie was… ✨???? https://t.co/sssTwWNgdk — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) September 22, 2022

People from the US are also vocal about seeing RRR compete in the main categories. The Korean movie Parasite competed in the main section some years back and won the awards. Fans feel if Parasite can win, then even RRR has a chance.