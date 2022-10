Well, this isn't surprising at all. The day RRR was released, everyone was sure that this massive film will be reaching the Oscars. And the day is here. The makers of the film have applied for 14 individual categories in the prestigious award show. SS Rajamouli's directorial is based on the British Raj and how Indians fought for their freedom and the film is largely appreciated y the audience. The box office collection of RRR was 1000 crore and more. And now all eyes in on the Oscars will the film grab the award? Well, only time can tell. For now, check out the category the makers have applied in Oscars to their film RRR.

Taran Adarsh - a popular film critic took to his Twitter and mentioned how RRR has applied to individual categories. He wrote, " CONFIRMED... 'RRR' APPLIES FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES AT THE OSCARS... Team #RRRMovie is optimistic about their chances and has applied for *individual categories* at the #Oscars... Here's a heartfelt note from Team #RRR... #RRRForOscars"

While Rajamouli is hopeful that he gets recognition across the globe through Oscar Award, will he change his style of making films after getting an Accra? The answer is clear NO Rajamouli is a confident filmmaker and he knows what to serve his audience, and nothing will change whether he wins the Oscar or not. Talking about RRR the film made and Jr NTR superstars in Hindi cream as well, while not many were happy with Ali Bhatt's small role in the film, while he did a fa work. The fans act and wait for the Oscars to recognise this massive superhit film.