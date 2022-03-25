Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR has made it to the theatres today. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is garnering praises from all corners. The magnum-opus was desperately awaited by the fans. Despite high ticket rates, the shows are running houseful in several parts of the country. But here comes the disappointing news. The film has been hit by piracy. For a long time, filmmakers are suffering from the menace of piracy, and RRR too has fallen prey to the same. Also Read - BTS boys win desi ARMY’s heart as they greet fans with 'Namaste', 'Assalamu Alaykum' in new viral video – watch

As reported by Asianetnewsable.com, RRR has been made available for download in HD quality by notorious sites like Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more. It is considered a major setback as the film has been leaked and made available online within a few hours of its release. While stars and filmmakers put their heart and soul into making a film, such setbacks do hamper the enthusiasm of all. RRR fans too are disappointed with the same. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: After RRR, Karan Johar to host grand event for Yash starrer; REVEALS Trailer launch date

This is not the first time though that a biggie like RRR has been leaked online. Earlier, a biggie like Pushpa: The Rise had also been leaked online. and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was leaked and made available within a few days of its release. However, it did not hamper the box office collection of the film. We hope, RRR BO numbers too don't get affected by the film's release. Also Read - Karan Kundrra QUIZZED about house hunting amid wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash; Lock Upp star says, 'Flat lene ke liye...' [WATCH]

As per reports, SS Rajamoul's film is expected to get a bumper opening at the box office on its first day itself. The fim has received great ratings on IMDB too.