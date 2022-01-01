It is final. RRR has been officially postponed. The magnum opus of SS Rajamouli was supposed to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. The surge of Omicron cases has left makers with no other option. DVV Entertainment put out the official message on its social media handle. It read, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie." The movie's director SS Rajamouli is now in Mumbai where he held a long meeting with all the stakeholders. Given the huge budget of the film, it needs huge audiences at the cinema halls to recover its costs. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'wiser' New Year post, Radhe Shyam's postponement and more

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

This decision will surely hit the trade. It seems exhibitors have to refund as much as Rs 10 crore as advance booking money. This had been reported by The Times Of India. Raj Bansal, a Rajasthan-based exhibitor told the paper that such delays kills the public's interest in movies. He said they should have decided before on this. As it is, the film would have lost approximately 20-25 business due to restrictions in halls. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 14: Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore; builds pressure for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Atul Mohan told the paper that RRR got a big advance booking in the US. Now, they have to refund money to the crowds. He said the sum is around Rs 8-10 crore. He told The Times Of India that it was a huge setback for exhibition sector. Also Read - Ranvir Shorey shares horror of being hounded at a hotel after guests discovered his son is Covid-19 positive

SS Rajamouli's film stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris in main roles. The maker has clarified that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's roles are like cameos.