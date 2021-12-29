The cases of Omicron are rising, and in many states of the country, a night curfew has been imposed. In Delhi, Yellow Alert was announced yesterday, and cinema halls are now shut there. Looking at the current situation, the makers of and starrer Jersey decided to postpone their film which was slated to release on 31st December 2021. So now, the next big release is SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film RRR which stars , Jr NTR, , and . Also Read - Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa steps out for dinner with a friend, netizens ask, 'Ye itni gori kaise hogai'

There were reports that RRR might also get postponed. However, while talking to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filmmaker confirmed that the movie is not getting postponed and will release on 7th January 2022. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR confesses to being DEPRESSED during the fall in his career, here's how he bounced back

The promotions of the film are going on in full swing. Recently, Rajamouli, Ram, Jr NTR, and Alia had come on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote RRR. The team will also be seen in the upcoming episode of . Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood couples and their New Year 2022 party plans

Currently, they are Trivandrum for the promotions. The official Twitter handle of the film tweeted today, “Interviews started in Trivandrum ! #RoarOfRRRinKerala #RRRMovie #RRRonJan7th.”

RRR is expected to take a good start at the box office. But, the film clearly has to face a lot of hurdles; the Omicron cases are rising rapidly, due to night curfew in a few states the late evening and night shows are canceled, and in Delhi, theatres are already shut. Let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get at the ticket window.

While RRR is shot in Telugu it will be dubbed and released in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. According to IANS, in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Alia has revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR have dubbed themselves for the Hindi version of the movie.

She said, "If you must have heard the trailer, both of them (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) have dubbed the whole film in Hindi in their own voices. The audience will get an authentic experience."