SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is making headlines as it created history by winning accolades at Golden Globes Awards. The film made India proud after it won The Best Original Song title for the Telugu track Naatu Naatu. While the country is celebrating the achievement a section of netizens is trolling the film also Jr NTR. Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt came in support of the makers and the Telugu superstar.

At the 80th Golden Globes Awards RRR brought the Original Song title home for Naatu Naatu. While the team rocked in America taking Indian Cinema internationally and creating history, some are unhappy with the achievement. People found the Telugu track not deserving to win the award and called Jr. NTR fake as he interacted with interactional media in an accent at the award function. They showed their displeasure towards the hero who played Bhem in the periodic drama.

gave a befitting reply to those mocking the film behind their screens. Makers of the Telugu film are yet to comment on it but Pooja couldn't stand by the trolls and strongly reacted to the criticism. She tweeted that it is a human tendency to bear own's sorrow but cannot take others' happiness.

Insaan ki fitrat hai ke woh apna dukh jhel leta hai par doosron ka sukh bardaashth nahin kar sakta ? https://t.co/cbTAEcIIrP — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 12, 2023

This started when screenwriter Aniruddha Guha called out to those calling Naatu Naatu ordinary, RRR average, and making fun of JR NTR’s accent. He took up to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote what misery they are holding up since childhood that can’t bear someone's happiness. To this Pooja Bhatt gave a savage reply against the trolls and came in support of RRR in which her sister played the role of Sita, Ram’s fiance.

Pooja Bhatt congratulated the RRR team and composer MM Keeravaani who lifted the trophy at the Golden Globes Awards for Naatu Naatu. She is proud to have collaborated with him for five of her films to which he lent his music.