The dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages courtesy COVID-19 is slated to rear its ugly head once in the form of the new Omicron variant. he first Bollywood movie and first Indian film in general to fall prey to this is and 's Jersey, with no confirmation of its next release date. And now, Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and , scheduled for release merely a week after Jersey, is the next film to bite the dust as New Year 2022 began with the devastating news of the movie being postponed, again, with no clarity of its next release date.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the main producers of RRR, DVV Entertainment, wrote: "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WIL. Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie ." Check out the tweet below:

Well, a well-placed source within the industry has now exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that the part of the official tweet from the makers of RRR, where they've mentioned, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind," refers to Pen India Ltd, the Hindi version distributors off RRR, whose head honcho Jayantilal Gada has apparently developed massive cold feet about the release of the pan-India film as he opines that theatres in Maharashtra are likely to shut down sooner rather than later.

Plus considering that cinema halls in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida are already shut, plus seeing the fate of another Bollywood biggie like 83, our source adds that Pen Movies' Jayantilala Gada believed that RRR was headed for massive losses in the Hindi belt even if it earned money in other territories, which would've directly affected his investment. So, even though SS Rajamouli and D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment were likely ready to release RRR despite the new 50% theatrical norm in Tamil Nadu, convinced that their movie still had what it took to make a whack at the box office, they acquiesce to the imploration of their business partner on the movie.