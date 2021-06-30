RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan shoot for an intense rain fight sequence – deets inside

Yesterday, we got a crucial update from the production banner, DVV Entertainment, who is bankrolling SS Rajamouli's RRR that they have wrapped the shooting of the film and are only left with the filming of two songs. While the promos and first looks of the lead characters have already garnered a monstrous response from fans, we got the latest news that there is an intense fight sequence in the first half of the film with the backdrop featuring lead stars Jr NTR and . This scene is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. The shooting of this sequence is already completed and the team is happy with the end result. Also Read - RRR: THESE leaked pics of Ram Charan from the sets of SS Rajamouli's film SCREAM that an EPIC greater than Baahubali is in store

In the motion poster of the film, we saw as the element of fire and Jr. NTR as the element of water. When asked about this, SS Rajamouli replied, "Fire and Water are the two opposing elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the motor of the world." Also Read - RRR update: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film nears completion; here's what's pending to shoot

RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, also features , , and Olivia Morris in key roles. The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country.