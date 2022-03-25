RRR has finally hit theatres today. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR and in lead roles. It had been delayed several times in the past. Now, fans are celebrating the film’s release. The song Naatu Naatu is getting extra love from fans. A video is going viral on social media in which we can see enthusiasts happily dancing in a theatre. Have a look:



Fans are also talking about the song on Twitter. “#NaatuNaatu Song ?? BGM,” wrote a fan. Another tweet read, #NaatuNaatu is not a song This is a WONDERFUL THING Uff … how can you do this @ssrajamouli

? గూబ గుఇఇఇఇ ? RRRMoviec.” Tweeted another fan, “Kutha ramppp is a very small word.... Ah steps enti Sami ?? Kummi avtala esaru iddaru #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan film surpasses IMDB ratings of The Kashmir Files, Shershaah and more; is a HIT already

Kutha ramppp is a very small word.... Ah steps enti Sami ?? Kummi avtala esaru iddaru#NaatuNaatu#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ykfrF6DjEE — ꜱʜʏᴀᴍ ꜱɪɴɢʜᴀ ʀᴏʏ (@Hitman4Lyf) March 24, 2022

#RRRMovie Rams - Fire ? | Bheems - Water ? NTR & RC Together ??? 1st Half ???? Decent 2nd Half, Little Lags in 2nd Half, Climax Good.#NaatuNaatu Song ?? BGM@tarak9999 ?? @AlwaysRamCharan Gaaru ?#RRRreview Overall 4/5 ?♥️?? pic.twitter.com/ACgZO3Th1l — Cinema Trackerz ? (@Cine_Trackerss) March 25, 2022

#NaatuNaatu is not a song This is a WONDERFUL THING Uff … how can you do this @ssrajamouli ? గూబ గుఇఇఇఇ ? #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/hPoRNQOcYr — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) March 24, 2022

#NaatuNaatu is one of the best dance performances you will see on the big screen in Indian Cinema! #RamCharan and #JuniorNTR are extremely capable dancers and they lend such energy to this song that It will literally make your JAW DROP! ?#RRR #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/tLVXzUmQD3 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 25, 2022

Giving the film 4 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote, “S.S. Rajamouli lives for big-screen entertainment and the big screen was created for filmmakers like him. RRR is a perfect blockbuster, rip-roaring combo of old-school cinematic charm married to an epic canvas, with state-of-the-art VFX and Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in brilliant form.” Also Read - RRR: Fans call Jr NTR-Ram Charan film better than Prabhas' Baahubali; shell out as much as Rs 2,100 per ticket