South actors are far more secure when it comes to Bollywood actors. Many filmmakers to producers claim including Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar that is extremely hard to bring two heroes in a film together due to their egos. While south actors happily work in a film together not worrying about who's role is bigger and meatier. And the classiest example is Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR is one of the biggest films in the industry right now and both the actors were highly appreciated for their respective roles. And now the latest buzz in the industry is that Jr NTR has to managed to leave his mark with his character Komaram Bheema and is on the prediction list of Variety magazine's Oscars best actors 2023 list including Chris Evans, Adnan Sandler and more. While Ram Charan is missing from Variety's list prediction.

SS Rajamouli was damn confident with both these actors giving their excellent performances and that is the reason he cast Ram and Taarak in the film and not his actors and the result is out there. Jr NTR plays a tribal villager who is taken an oath to free a girl 'Malli' who is in Britisher's trap. The actor manages to keep his audience hooked with his powerful performance as a tribal villager.

RRR was released in March and till date it has been receiving all the applause. Recently it came on the list of Honest Trailer treatments a popular American YouTube channel. After Variety's prediction list of best actors Oscars 2023, we wonder if our actors will manage to be on the real list too. The film also starred and in prominent roles and both these stellar actors left their mark on the film too. RRR earned around 1000 cr across the globe and that is the power of Rajamouli's cinematic experience.