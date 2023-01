SS Rajamouli's film RRR has become a tremendous success story. The film is winning accolades from all corners. RRR had an excellent box office run and now it's winning many awards at prestigious International ceremonies. From Golden Globes to Critics Choice Awards, SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged many prestigious awards making India proud. Amidst all this, a video of Jr NTR from the Golden Globes Awards 2023 went viral. Many accused him of adopting a 'fake accent' while talking to International media. Looks like, Jr NTR indirectly broke his silence on the trolling that he received.

In an interview with the LA Times newspaper, Jr NTR commented on how acting in the East is different than the West. The ace actor said that there is not much of a difference and that we are only divided by time zone and an 'accent'. The actor was quoted saying, "We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East." This statement of his has reminded many of the trolling that he received over a video in which netizens could notice a certain accent. He was heavily trolled on social media for the same.

Check out Jr NTR's video below:

Woah! Jr NTR got the accent?? pic.twitter.com/YpM5Q0JDZ7 — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) January 11, 2023

Prior to this, Jr NTR spoke about RRR winning so many awards at International film festivals and director SS Rajamouli. He said that the director has grown with every film and RRR was meant to conquer the West. He alo said, "What makes us very pleased is that a modest industry from South India, Tollywood, and a single film named RRR were able to open the doors to world cinema and bring us here." Well, with this, we are hoping Jr NTR and 's RRR will bring home Oscars.