When you rise up high you are bound to fall and you should be prepared for that. South superstar Jr NTR has come a long way in his career. The actor has seen a steep fall in his career that he depressed. But he didn't give up and fought back and here he is. Jr NTR is right now waiting for the release of one of the anticipated films of his career RRR filmed by SS Rajamouli. the trailer is magnificent and has left the fans eager to watch the film. Jr NTR is right now going all out and talking to the media. In one of his interactions, he spoke about his low time and even admitted to being depressed by the fall.

He said, " There were films that weren't working out, and I was depressed. Not because the films weren't working out, but because I was confused as an actor. I didn't know what I should do. This lasted until his late-20s, which is when Rajamouli came through as a friend and helped Tarak 'introspect'. It was then that things 'picked up for the actor, who made it clear that he isn't 'satisfied' by the success, but by how much he has evolved as a performer.

The actor even recalled his old days and called himself ad ' inexperienced chhota bachcha', as he starred in a super successful film Student No 1 at the age of 18 and he that time witnessed a meteoric rise. " But how long are you going to keep going up? "he quizzed, "There is definitely going to be a steep fall."

Jr NTR will be seen in RRR ago with and in significant roles. Despite the Omicron the film has held on it's release date of January 7. 2022, but it won't be if the makers decide to postponed the film as 's Jersey has been delayed.