RRR: Jr NTR gets his first ever ID card on the film set but it's SS Rajamouli's reaction which steals the show

A few days back, we had reported that the team of RRR had left to Ukraine to finish the last leg of the shooting. While single update of the film, which is shared by the makers has turned out to be a treat for fans and the latest also promises to be the same. Actor Jr NTR has shared his pic, where he is wearing an ID card of hero of RRR and posing for the camera. Posting the image, he wrote, "Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!! #KyivDiaries #LastLegofShoot #RRRMovie." While the pic went viral in no time, it was director SS Rajamouli's reaction, which stole the show as he was showing-off his ID when Taraka was posing for picture. Looking at these pics, we can surely say that the crew is having a blast while shooting this magnum opus. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kajol: When Ajay Devgn revealed his family's reaction after marrying the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.K. Senthil Kumar (@kksenthilkumar)

RRR, which is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, also stars , , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. Reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and others. So, are you excited for the period action drama? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - From Radhe Shyam-Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Laal Singh Chaddha-Pushpa: Here are the biggest upcoming box office clashes